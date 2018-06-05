A ten block stretch of bike lane on 102 Avenue has been closed, as crews replace asphalt that they said “failed city specifications.”

The City released the update in a tweet posted Monday morning, saying the bike lane has been closed between 111 Street and 121 Street.

The tweet said the asphalt on that bike lane did not meet the city’s specifications, and officials determined it needed to be replaced. The work is expected to be completed this week.

The City said the contractor was covering the cost of repairs.

Cyclists are asked to use 103 Avenue while construction work is underway.