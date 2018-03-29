Police in central Alberta closed a section of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway Thursday morning, after a number of semi-tractor trailers jackknifed on the highway.

Innisfail RCMP said they received the first call just after 2:30 a.m., reporting one semi-tractor trailer unit had jackknifed. At least three other units crashed at the same location.

Police said extremely icy road conditions were reported in the area at the time.

As a result, RCMP closed the northbound lanes of the highway, and traffic was diverted on to Highway 2A. Drivers can go back onto the QE2 at the Cottonwood Road overpass.

RCMP said they expect the detour to stay in place until 10 a.m.