Monday marked the first day new security measures were in place at Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) centres and stations.

The move came a few days after the city announced the changes. A third-party contractor was hired to patrol 25 ETS facilities that have had at least one major incident reported in the last five years.

Starting Monday, security guards will spend most of their shift at an assigned LRT station, before moving to another transit facility when the station closes for the night. All of the changes will be introduced over the coming two weeks.

“We’re committed to keeping our transit system safe and accelerating security initiatives to make it safer,” ETS Branch Manager Eddie Robar said on Nov. 8.

The security guards will work with transit peace officers and Edmonton police, and receive training specific to the areas they patrol.

The move follows a number of random attacks at transit centres this year, including an incident where a young man was stabbed at South Campus LRT Station in an unprovoked attack.

The new initiative will cost less than $1 million for the rest of 2018, and under $6 million annually.