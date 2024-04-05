EDMONTON
    • Security footage catches hit-and-run driver checking vehicle for damage before leaving the scene

    Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit and seriously hurt a 24-year-old man in downtown Edmonton on Sunday.

    The man was trying to cross 104 Avenue heading north on 109 Street around 3:15 p.m. when he was hit by a newer dark-coloured Ford Bronco heading east on 104 Avenue.

    Police said the victim left the curb against the light. A friend grabbed the man to try and pull him back, but he was hit by the Bronco and knocked to the ground.

    He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver did not stop after hitting the man. Instead, officers said they turned south into an alley behind the Dorchester building on 103 Avenue and 109 Street.

    Security footage shows the driver get out and check the vehicle for damage before leaving.

    Video has been released by police to help find the driver, who is described as being tall with light hair in a low bun or ponytail. At the time, they were wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and dark-coloured shorts.

    Anyone with information about the driver of the Ford Bronco to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

    Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online

