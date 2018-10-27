

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The makeup artist who transformed Connor McDavid into Homer Simpson says only his hockey flow made things difficult.

Karissa Makowecki, who works as a full-time freelancer between Vermilion and Edmonton, made contact with the Oilers a few years ago. Since then, the team has used her services for galas, Halloween, and even the Edmonton Zoo’s 2017-18 fundraiser calendar.

She shared videos of the player’s transformation for this year’s Oilers Halloween party on social media.

In one, McDavid is fitted with a bald cap before the makeup starts.

In another, a Beetljuice-inspired mask is blended into the face of goaltender Cam Talbot.

A third shows Milan Lucic turned into the Night King from the Game of Thrones.

“I’ve been really itching to do the one Milan was, so, and I know it’s the last season for the Game of Thrones this year, so I was begging anyone to do it, and I was like, ‘Milan, please do it,” Makowecki said.

“Obviously Brittany’s character doesn’t actually exist on the TV series, but I mean, they have to go as a couple’s costume, obviously, so we made it work into a queen version.”

The transformations took seven hours, with Mackowecki pre-painting several features of the costumes beforehand. Without the preparation, each would have required two to three hours.

Mackowecki said it was fun—just not easy—to fit McDavid’s hair under the bald cap, and that Talbot’s beard piece needed two different adhesives.

But, the makeup artist said all three sat “superbly well.”

“Milan and Brittany already have their costumes (for) next year picked out. Literally, those two are the king and queen of Halloween. They’re all game for going all out.”

Mackowecki said meeting the team for the first time during last year's calendar shoot was “nerve wracking.”

“Now it’s just nice. They’re just real people and totally genuine. And they’re really nice to work with.”