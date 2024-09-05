See the Oilers practice, meet alumni at Fan Day 2024

EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, middle in white, finishes a drill during practice on June 23, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla., the day before taking on the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
    Oilers fans will get the chance to see the team practice, enjoy a locker room sale and meet Oilers alumni this month.

    Oilers Fan Day is back on September 22, coinciding with the team's first pre-season home game against the Winnipeg Jets.

    The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in and around Rogers Place.

    It starts with the locker room sale, a chance for fans to buy game-used equipment and limited-edition items.

    Then at 10 a.m., fans can watch the Oilers practice before heading to an autograph session with team alumni at 11 a.m. in Ford Hall.

    Outside in Ice District, there will be family-friendly events like bouncy castles, face painting and a prize wheel.

    The Hockey Zone, with a mini ball hockey arena and a stick-handling course, will also be open.

    Hunter the Lynx and members of the Orange and Blue Ice Crew will also be in attendance.

    Admission to all activities is free.

