Earthquakes Canada has confirmed that seismic activity was detected shortly before 6 a.m. in central Alberta.

According to the government agency, the activity started around 5:56 a.m. in Sylvan Lake and Red Deer.

Residents in the area are reported feeling their houses shaking and power outages in the area.

It has not been confirmed that the activity was an earthquake.

More to come…