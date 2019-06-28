The Alberta SPCA says they have received so much interest in a number of horses seized in high profile cases that they will be holding an auction to make sure everyone has a fair chance of getting one.

The horses have been under the care of a veterinarian since the seizures and have been assessed medically and behaviourally and cleared for transport.

The SPCA has produced an 11 minute video to showcase the horses that will be up for sale.

The auction will take place on July 6 at 1 p.m. at VJV Westlock, Alberta.

Payment can be made by cash, credit card or debit immediately after sale.

Pickup of the animals will be Saturday after the auction and on Sunday.

The horses up for auction are not the horses seized from Patricia Moore.