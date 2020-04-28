EDMONTON -- Alberta is temporarily allowing registry agents to provide some services remotely during the pandemic.

In an effort to limit the number of Albertans visiting registries in person, corporate, personal property, and select motor vehicle services are being offered over the phone, secure email, fax, or mail.

The select motor vehicle services available remotely include:

One-year driver's licence and identification card renewals (with existing photo)

Driver's licence and ID card replacement or cancellation.

Vehicle registration renewals (if no changes are required to passenger vehicle or motorcycle registrations, one-year renewals can be completed online)

Duplicate vehicle registration certificates

Replacement expiry date stickers for licence plates

Vehicle registration transfers (to a new vehicle)

Driver abstracts

Specialty plate orders

The services that cannot be processed remotely, and require in-person service include:

New driver's licence or ID card applications

Driver's licence and ID card renewals requiring a new photo

Vital Statistics services, such as ordering birth or death certificates

Albertan's with driver's licences, ID cards, and vehicle registrations expiring March 17 through May 14 have until May 15 to renew.

Registry agents have been identified as an essential service by the government.

Some registries have voluntarily closed, and others are operating with reduced hours.