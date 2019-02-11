A collision between a small car and semi-tractor trailer southwest of Edmonton Monday night has proven fatal.

RCMP said a small car and a semi-tractor trailer crashed near Highway 39 and Range Road 53, east of Drayton Valley in Brazeau County.

The woman driving the car died on scene. The truck driver was not injured.

Traffic in both directions is being diverted, and motorists are asked to travel with caution or avoid the area.

Breton RCMP are investigating.