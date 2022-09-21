Semi and dump truck involved in crash southwest of Edmonton

A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is seen in this file photo. A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is seen in this file photo.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud

Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island