Semi and dump truck involved in crash southwest of Edmonton

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Thorsby, Alta., on Tuesday.

Police say a semi truck driving eastbound along Township Road 490 was hit by a dump truck driving southbound on Highway 778 shortly before 1:15 p.m.

The dump truck rolled onto its side into a ditch on the east side of the highway.

The 69-year-old man from Leduc County who was driving the dump truck was ejected from the truck and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

He was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The 48-year-old man from Millet driving the semi truck was taken to hospital by ground ambulance with minor injuries.

The highway was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.

Thorsby is about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.