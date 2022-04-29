Semi carrying 'toxic liquids' rolls near Devon, causing traffic tie ups

RCMP southwest of Edmonton warned drivers to expect delays near Highways 60 and 19 near Devon Friday afternoon, while crews dealt with a semi that rolled.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons and none of the dangerous liquids were spilled, Mounties confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

Traffic was being diverted and drivers were asked to find alternate routes around the busy intersection. RCMP did not specify when the scene would be cleared.