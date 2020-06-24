EDMONTON -- A semi driver was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital Wednesday morning after crashing on Highway 2.

According to RCMP, the northbound truck and trailer went off the road and struck the side of the bridge at the Millet overpass sometime before 7:35 a.m.

STARS flew the man to hospital.

The raw beef inside the refrigerator truck spilled onto Highway 616, RCMP said.

Highway 616 by the Millet overpass will remain reduced to one lane until further notice, all lanes of the QEII have reopened to traffic.

Alberta Transportation is conducting a safety assessment of the bridge, said RCMP.

The crash is under investigation.