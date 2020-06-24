EDMONTON -- A semi driver was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital Wednesday morning after crashing on Highway 2.

According to RCMP, the northbound truck and trailer went off the road and struck the side of the bridge at the Millet overpass sometime before 7:35 a.m.

STARS flew the man to hospital.

At 9 a.m., both directions of traffic on Highway 616 at the overpass continued to be affected. Traffic was not expected to return to normal for a few hours.

Northbound traffic on QEII was expected to be delayed Wednesday morning when tow trucks arrived to remove the semi from the scene.

Police said the investigation into the crash is in its very early stages.