EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old truck driver is dead after a crash involving three trucks just north of Drayton Valley on Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 22 south of Township Road 494 around 12:30 p.m.

Police believe a semi was travelling northbound on Highway 22 when it lost control and collided with a southbound semi. The truck following the northbound semi was hit by debris.

The 31-year-old man driving the southbound semi, who is from Abbotsford, B.C., was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old man driving the northbound semi, from Surrey, B.C., was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 56-year-old man driving the truck behind the semi was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash.

Police say no further info will be released.

Drayton Valley is about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.