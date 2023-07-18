Semi driver who hit south Edmonton overpass with excavator facing 5 charges

The semi driver who was hauling an excavator that hit and got stuck under an overpass in southeast Edmonton in June was initially fined $3,000 but may need to pay more.

The 22-year-old man was charged with five violations of Alberta's Traffic Safety Act, CTV News Edmonton confirmed on Tuesday, one month after the bridge was damaged.

Three of the violations relate to how the excavator was secured on the trailer. Another related to permits. They ranged in amount from $486 to $810.

The fifth violation – interfering with or damaging a highway – carries a mandatory court summons, where the driver could be found responsible for the cost of the bridge repairs.

The damage to the Whitemud Drive overpass on Anthony Henday drive affected traffic for about two weeks. The overpass needed to be supported while the excavator was removed.

The province has not said how long repairs will take or what they will cost.

"Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors has hired a consultant who is currently exploring different repair options," Jesse Furber, the press secretary for the minister of transportation, told CTV News Edmonton in a statement. "Once a repair option has been selected, we will be able to determine the timing of the work and the cost of the repairs."