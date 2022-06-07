Semi, flat deck trailer sought in connection with sudden death on Highway 16

Police are looking for a dark-coloured semi with a flat deck trailer in connection with a sudden death on Highway 16 west of Edmonton.

A 38-year-old man from Spruce Grove was killed in the incident, which happened on May 28 at the Jennifer Heil overpass.

According to Mounties, the truck was observed near the overpass between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on May 28.

Anyone with information about the truck or dash cam footage is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000.