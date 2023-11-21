Semi rear-ends transit bus in Strathcona County: police

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a semi and a Strathcona County Transit bus on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened in the westbound lanes of Baseline Road on the overpass over Anthony Henday Drive.

Mounties say they received a report of the crash at 11 a.m.

They believe the semi rear ended the bus.

No injuries were initially reported, but police say some people on the bus later reported minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.