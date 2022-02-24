Semi slides off Yellowhead ramp, across several lanes of traffic; road closed

Yellowhead Drive traffic was shut down in both directions late Thursday morning after a crash involving a semi.

At 156 Street, the truck hauling sand slid off the ramp to westbound Yellowhead Drive, down the embankment, and across the lanes of westbound traffic.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, it appeared as though the semi had not hit any westbound vehicles before it crashed through the centre barrier and was then hit by two eastbound pickups.

Police did not know if anyone was hurt or how long the road would remain closed.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.