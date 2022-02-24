Semi slides off Yellowhead ramp, across several lanes of traffic; road closed

The morning of Feb. 24, 2022, at 156 Street, a truck hauling sand slid off the ramp to westbound Yellowhead Drive, down the embankment, and across the lanes of westbound traffic. It crashed through the centre barrier before being hit by two eastbound pickups. The morning of Feb. 24, 2022, at 156 Street, a truck hauling sand slid off the ramp to westbound Yellowhead Drive, down the embankment, and across the lanes of westbound traffic. It crashed through the centre barrier before being hit by two eastbound pickups.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape.

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armoured personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP / Vadim Ghirda)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island