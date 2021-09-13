Semi-truck carrying oil crashes, spills contents toward Whitney Lake, Alta.

EDMONTON -

Highway 646 was shutdown for a number of hours Sunday following an oil tanker collision.

Elk Point RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash around 4:45 p.m. near Range Road 44B involving a semi-truck carrying petroleum product.

The 47-year-old driver was initially taken by ambulance to Vermilion and then transported to an Edmonton area hospital by STARS shortly after.

Police said the man and lone occupant, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, but in stable condition.

According to RCMP, the trailer and the contents spilled down the ditch toward Whitney Lake, in Whitney Lake Provincial Park.

Elk Point RCMP are now working in partnership with Elk Point Fire and Rescue to dig trenches to prevent further contamination of soil and water.

Environmental agencies have been notified of the spill, RCMP said.