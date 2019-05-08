A semi-truck driver has been charged with careless driving after he was involved in a crash that killed a 69-year-old.

On Jan. 17, a semi-truck allegedly rear-ended a Ford Escape that was eastbound on Yellowhead Trail, around 142 Street.

The SUV’s driver later died in hospital.

On May 3, police charged Amarjot Singh, 29, with careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act. He also faces two charges under the Commercial Vehicle Regulation Violations.

The investigation concluded Singh’s truck, a 2014 Freightliner, rear-ended the Escape when it was slowing down to exit at 144 Street. Singh appears to have failed to slow down as well, police said.

Officers previously ruled out speed and alcohol as factors.

Neither Singh nor his passenger was injured.