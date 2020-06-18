EDMONTON -- A semi-trailer truck burst into flames after colliding with a pickup truck on Anthony Henday Drive in Sherwood Park.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the Henday near Baseline Road late Thursday morning.

The semi appeared to be a fuel truck, Shane Osepchuk told CTV News Edmonton.

"The diesel tanks were on the side, they were blown right off the truck," he said.

Osepchuk was driving south when he rolled up on the crash scene likely minutes after it happened.

East side Henday south bound just before wye road @yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/5uSEW3ZLwe — Stu (@stus1967) June 18, 2020

He said a Dodge truck also appeared to have been involved in a collision and looked like it was "in half."

RCMP later confirmed it was a two-vehicle collision between a pickup truck and a semi.

"Traffic is being re-routed southbound at Baseline Road and northbound at Wye Road until further notice," Mounties said in a news release.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

First responders are on the scene.

Thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the truck and debris littered the road.

Courtesy: Shane Osepchuk.