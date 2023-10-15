Edmonton

    • Semi truck rollover closes part of Anthony Henday Drive Sunday

    A semi rolled on an onramp to the Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning, closing it down for several hours. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) A semi rolled on an onramp to the Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning, closing it down for several hours. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

    An onramp onto the Anthony Henday Drive was closed late Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash.

    A semi truck rolled on the westbound onramp from 100 avenue just before noon.

    The area was closed while the semi was recovered and crews cleaned up.

    Police said the ramp would remain closed for at least a few hours.

     

