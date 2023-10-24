Semi went through ditch, cable barrier before fatal collision near Blackfalds: RCMP

A 57-year-old man was killed Monday evening after his pickup was hit head-on by a semi that first drove through the median ditch and a cable barrier, according to RCMP.

Mounties were called to Highway 2 near Township Road 400, just northwest of the town of Blackfalds in central Alberta, at 5:30 p.m.

The man who died was from Joffre, which is about 25 kilometres east of the scene.

A Tuesday police release did not name the deceased and there was no mention of any other injuries.

"The investigation is still ongoing. RCMP send their condolences to the families and loved ones involved in this incident," Const. Kelsey Davidge wrote.

"No further updates will be provided."

It snowed Monday, leading to hundreds of collisions across Alberta, but RCMP did not comment on any possible factors, or charges, in the crash.