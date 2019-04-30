

A senate committee is scheduled to hear from Albertans on the federal government's controversial bill to ban tankers off the B.C. coast. Opponents of bill C-48 say it singles out Alberta oil.

Bill C-48, also known as the oil tanker moratorium act, is a controversial piece of federal legislation. It's believed this bill discriminates against Alberta oil, as it impedes Alberta from getting its product to new markets.

The senate committee is holding public hearings in Edmonton for most of the day on Tuesday. Bill C-48 bans oil tankers carrying more than 12,500 tonnes of crude oil in the waters between the northern tip of Vancouver Island and the Alaska border, but it doesn't include foreign tankers.

The legislation passed in the House of Commons last spring and is being debated in the senate. The committee will listen to testimony on how the bill would impact Alberta workers and their families.

Earlier Tuesday morning CTV News spoke with Senator David Tkachuk who is the chair of the transport committee. He is opposed to bill C-48.

“If they impose this moratorium there will be no pipeline built to the west coast so we are going to be land locked which is a terrible thing for the country, bad for Alberta and Saskatchewan and any future oil discoveries in the west,” he said. “It's going to be extremely difficult because it is aimed directly at Fort McMurray and heavy oil.”

The public hearing is happening Tuesday at the Delta Hotel. It runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. It is open to the public.

Rachel Notley testified at the hearings earlier this month in her capacity as premier. She urged the senate to trash the bill.

Jason Kenney is also expected to speak to the committee.

With files from Nahreman Issa