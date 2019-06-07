The Senate passed up a chance Thursday to kill the Trudeau government's bill to ban oil tanker traffic in the environmentally sensitive waters off northern British Columbia.

Senators voted 53-38 to reject a committee report that recommended that Bill C-48 be scrapped; one senator abstained.

But that's not a guarantee the bill will survive.

A number of Independent senators are opposed to C-48 but nevertheless voted against the Conservative-written report of the Senate's transportation and communications committee because they felt it was too partisan and inflammatory. They also want a chance to propose amendments to the bill.

Premier Jason Kenney says the Alberta government is deeply disappointed by the vote.

Kenney says the legislation only targets one product, Alberta bitumen, and does not restrict oil tanker shipments elsewhere on Canada's coastlines.

He is urging the Senate to reconsider the negative impact the bill will have on national unity.

Kenney says if Bill C-48 is passed, Alberta will launch an immediate constitutional challenge.