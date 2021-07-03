EDMONTON -- RCMP are searching for a man who assaulted a 70-year-old in the backyard of his home in Sexsmith, Alta.

Mounties responded on June 26 to an assault that occurred in the area of 98 Street and 101 Avenue in Sexsmith at around 11 p.m.

The 70-year-old man was in his backyard when an unknown man entered the yard and assaulted the senior, police said in a news release.

The suspect fled the scene of the incident on foot towards 99 Street, near 100 Avenue.

According to police, the 70-year-old victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP describe the suspect as a Caucasian man in his 50s with a grey or white beard who is approximately 1.8 metres tall and weighs about 90 kilograms. He was seen wearing a red T-shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sexsmith, Alta. is approximately 22 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.