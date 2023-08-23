Senior assaulted in Leduc County after helping suspects with 'car trouble': RCMP

RCMP are looking for two people who assaulted a senior in Leduc County.

On Aug. 18, Mounties were called to a home invasion involving a firearm at 7:30 a.m. near New Sarepta in Leduc County.

The homeowner, an 88-year-old man, had been physically assaulted after offering to help two unknown males who told him they were "having car trouble," said the RCMP.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released the same day.

Officers are looking for a black 2020 Mazda 6, which they believe the suspects were driving.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submitted online at www.P3Tips.com or through the "P3 Tips" app.