    • Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton

    A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.

    Police say two teens, ages 15 and 16, were on a rural property on Range Road 255 near St. Albert on Saturday when they were confronted by a man with a gun who shot the 16-year-old.

    Jim Bregin, 84, has been charged with aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and intentional reckless discharge of a firearm.

    He was taken into custody and a court date has been set for July 4 in Morinville.

    The victim's condition has not been disclosed. 

