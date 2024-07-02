Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton

A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.

Police say two teens, ages 15 and 16, were on a rural property on Range Road 255 near St. Albert on Saturday when they were confronted by a man with a gun who shot the 16-year-old.

Jim Bregin, 84, has been charged with aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and intentional reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was taken into custody and a court date has been set for July 4 in Morinville.

The victim's condition has not been disclosed.