

CTVNews.ca Staff





Mounties in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. say an 84-year-old man has died of his injuries after a head-on collision near Chipman two weeks ago.

On Sept. 17, the man was driving a pickup truck when it collided with a swather along Highway 15 between Highway 834 and Range Road 191.

Police say the pickup was travelling east on Highway 15 and was attempting to pass an eastbound baler when the crash with the swather happened.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and no charges will be laid, according to police.