

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck at a marked crosswalk.

Edmonton Police Service were called to 165 Avenue and 60 Street around 11:30 a.m. when an elderly man in a wheelchair was struck by a Ford F-150.

The man, in his seventies, was taken to hospital with injuries police described as serious and potentially life threatening.

The area was expected to remain closed until 6 p.m. while the EPS traffic unit investigated.