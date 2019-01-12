Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Senior in hospital after being struck by truck
A man in a wheelchair was struck by a Ford F-150 late Saturday morning in the area of 165 Avenue and 50 Street.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 3:09PM MST
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck at a marked crosswalk.
Edmonton Police Service were called to 165 Avenue and 60 Street around 11:30 a.m. when an elderly man in a wheelchair was struck by a Ford F-150.
The man, in his seventies, was taken to hospital with injuries police described as serious and potentially life threatening.
The area was expected to remain closed until 6 p.m. while the EPS traffic unit investigated.