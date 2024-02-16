Senior in life-threatening condition after crash, impaired driving charges pending

EDMONTON
    Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Parkland County on Feb. 11, 2024. (Credit: RCMP) Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Parkland County on Feb. 11, 2024. (Credit: RCMP)
    Charges are pending against an Alberta man after a weekend crash that left a senior with life-threatening injuries.

    On Sunday, emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 44 near Acheson in Parkland County around 10 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they noted a pickup had travelled some distance after the crash before stopping, despite having major front-end damage.

    The driver of the truck was not injured.

    Two seniors in the second vehicle, a small sedan, were seriously injured and taken to hospital in Edmonton, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

    Police say they noted signs of intoxication from the driver of the pickup, and he was arrested.

    Charges are pending against the unnamed 40-year-old Gibbons man, including two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, and two counts of failing to stop after a collision causing bodily harm.

    He is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on March 27.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

