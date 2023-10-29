Senior killed in 2-vehicle crash west of Edmonton

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 near Lavoy on Sunday night.

Police say an SUV travelling south on Highway 36 failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a westbound SUV.

The 80-year-old passenger in the westbound SUV was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the westbound SUV was taken to hospital in Vegreville with minor injuries.

Lavoy is around 14 kilometres from Vegreville.