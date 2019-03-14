Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Senior killed in crash southeast of Edmonton
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 4:04PM MDT
An 83-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a highway southeast of Edmonton Sunday.
RCMP responded to the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 855, just east of Daysland, at approximately 8:30 a.m.
A southbound SUV on Highway 855 turned west onto Highway 13 and collided with an eastbound tractor trailer.
The driver of the SUV, an 83-year-old woman from Flagstaff County, Alta., died on scene, RCMP said.
The two occupants of the truck, a 25-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
Police said weather and road conditions were not factors in the crash.
Charges will not be laid, RCMP said.