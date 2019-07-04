An 85-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fort Saskatchewan Thursday morning.

Mounties were called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 21 and Westpark Boulevard at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A northbound SUV was making a left turn from Highway 21 to Westpark Boulevard when it collided with a southbound semi.

The driver of the SUV, an 81-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, an 85-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver of the truck, a 56-year-old man, was not taken to hospital.

The scene has been clear and traffic is no longer being diverted.

The crash is under investigation.