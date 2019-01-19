

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A senior who was struck while crossing a street in his wheelchair last week has died from his injuries, police say.

The collision happened in the late morning of Jan. 12. Police heard the 76-year-old man was crossing the street westward in a marked crosswalk at 50 Street and 165 Avenue when he was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford F-150.

The senior was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time. He died Saturday.

Investigators said neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the incident, but that the major collisions unit continues to investigate.

Police said charges against the 32-year-old male driver may be pending.