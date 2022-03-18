Senior slashed with boxcutter at random assault in Alberta Avenue

A 73-year-old man was slashed with a boxcutter and attacked without provocation last Saturday, the Edmonton Police Service says.

In a Friday release, police said the senior was walking near 113 Avenue and 95A Street at 11:40 a.m. when a man randomly approached him and tapped him on the shoulder.

According to police, the senior was struck in the face without any provocation, knocked to the ground, then slashed across the face and neck with a boxcutter. The attacker fled the scene once a witness shouted at him, EPS adds.

Officers located the attacker a "short time later" at 118 Avenue and 103 Street. He was arrested without incident, police say.

"The two men are not known to one another," EPS says.

Braden Archand, 26, faces attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with probation.

Witnesses provided first aid, police said, until EMS treated and then transported the senior to hospital with serious injuries. The senior has since been released from hospital.