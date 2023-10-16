Seniors, families endure extended wait for Alberta life-lease repayments
A group of Albertans representing families who've signed so-called life leases with retirement homes are concerned about access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money.
The life-lease concept isn't new. Instead of renting or buying a unit, one can essentially loan a company a large sum of money that goes toward the building's mortgage in exchange for an apartment in an assisted living-style facility with on-site health supports, sometimes at little-to-no cost.
"For every hundred thousand dollars you put towards your life lease, it reduces your monthly rent down to ... eventually it could be zero," said Karin Dowling, whose mother-in-law lived at Christenson Developments' Devonshire Village in southwest Edmonton until two years ago. "In her case, it did bring it down to zero dollars. She did invest a substantial amount of money. All she needed to pay was the monthly operating costs, which of course over the years did end up growing on top of it.
"But that was really the first thing that kind of brought us to looking into this type of thing. We felt it was a very safe investment for her, a trustworthy company well known for what they do."
That echoed Steve Mackenzie's experience when his mother Mona was looking for a place to live when needing to downsize, choosing Christenson's Royal Oak development in Lacombe.
"Royal Oak was the logical alternative in town. It had a good reputation and we knew some people that were in there, so that would have been a community my mother could join," Mackenzie said. "We went up, had a tour of the facility with the salesperson, looked at an apartment. It all looked good. The life lease was explained to us ... and we thought, 'This is a good place for our mother to spend her final years. Safe, protected environment with no worries."
COULDN'T GET QUICK ACCESS
In recent times, when people are looking to pull out of the arrangement, they're finding they're unable to get relatively easy access to the funds they'd given to the facility's operator.
That's a situation Dowling, Mackenzie and a group of concerned Albertans say they find themselves in today, claiming Christenson has more than 100 families in line for money they're owed, with no guarantee when it will be paid back.
When a resident dies or decides to move, Christenson keeps a portion to refurbish and re-list the unit, and gives what's left back to the family.
Mackenzie, whose mother Mona passed away in January, said his family was expecting "that family nest egg would come back" so it could be disbursed according to her will.
"That's not the case," said Mackenzie, telling CTV News Edmonton that Christenson couldn't repay the loan immediately and that they were put in a queue behind six other families with the Lacombe facility also waiting on life-lease repayments.
"Essentially, the estate is stalled," he said. "We cannot do our disbursements that would normally happen after a funeral. We can’t get our taxes sorted out, we can’t distribute money to the grandchildren.
"It’s a big stress."
Bev Embury, whose mother lives at Bedford Village in Sherwood Park, said current residents enjoy the places in which they live but worry they won't have access to their money for months or even years if they decide to move.
"Somewhere along the line, something’s happened and unfortunately all of these elderly people are holding the bag, and it’s a travesty," she said.
Dowling's mother-in-law has been in Devonshire Village's repayment queue since December 2021.
Her family is owed about $400,000 but has seen just 10 per cent of it repaid so far.
A letter from Christenson at the end of September says there are 44 loans worth $15 million in the queue at Devonshire Village, located in the residential community of Terwillegar Gardens.
'THERE'S NOBODY MOVING BACK IN'
Greg Christenson, president and co-owner of Christenson Developments, says his company can only repay the life-lease loans once the vacant unit is filled.
He said in an interview with CTV News Edmonton that there had been "a relatively normal turnover of people coming in and going out" over the last 25 years.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, changing that rhythm.
As facilities offering health care, Christenson's buildings were locked down just like long-term care homes and couldn't allow visitors or shared activities -- not exactly the attractive situation seniors expect when moving into their locations.
"It was basically the normal turnover that we experienced (but) there’s nobody moving back in, so that’s where the queue develops," Christenson said.
And the queue develops because the terms of every life-lease contract include a clause meant to protect the company: If too many residents come collecting, they have to wait until Christenson has the money available to pay them out.
"All of those provisions are spelled out in black and white, and there’s a suggestion always that they have documents taken to their lawyer or their accountant because, in fairness, it's complicated," Christenson said, adding that people often assume their money is put into trust and accessible on short notice.
In reality, Christenson said the money is used to build facilities and becomes a part of a building's mortgage.
"Fundamentally, the value is there," he said. "It's going to take work to monetize that through the mortgage process."
Unlike other provinces in Canada, Alberta lacks legislation to govern life leases.
Edmonton-based real estate lawyer Roberto Noce says life leases can work well for some people, but he warns his clients of their shortcomings since Alberta has no consumer protection laws for life leases unlike other arrangements such as for condominiums and rentals.
"We have legislation dealing with rentals, the Residential Tenancy Act, there's a tribunal that deals with disputes relating to landlords and tenants," Noce told CTV News Edmonton. "There's an overarching piece of legislation that protects the interests of both tenants and landlords, but with life leases, there is nothing and so you are simply governed by a contract that usually the person offering the life lease prepares ... as a result, there is nothing else to protect you, and no two contracts are the same. What may be in one person's life-lease agreement may not be in another person's life-lease agreement."
'BOUND BY THE CONTRACT'
Noce said he believes that as long as Christenson is abiding by contracts signed by both parties, the families waiting to be paid out for their life leases will simply have to wait.
"They may feel that they've been treated unfairly, but that's almost irrelevant to the fact that any court of law will be bound by the contract," he said. "If the contract allows a developer to do just this, the fact that you feel unfairly treated may not be enough for you, and the time to have worried about the unfair treatment would have been the time before you signed the agreement. As long as a contract doesn't offend any public policy or anything against the law, a court of law is going to uphold the terms."
Dowling said, however, that the scale of the problem facing the families should take it beyond contract law.
She says she started a Facebook group a few weeks ago that now has more than a hundred members with similar life-lease issues at Christenson facilities.
"It’s not contract law when you’re talking hundreds and hundreds of seniors with the same story, with the same situation," Dowling said. "It needs more than just being told 'go find yourself a lawyer.'"
Christenson maintains there are about 100 families from his company's facilities in queues waiting for repayment.
Families are in talks with lawyers and are hopeful consultations on life leases the Alberta government is performing will lead to change.
In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Dale Nally, the minister of Service Alberta and red tape reduction who's been assigned by the premier to analyze associations associated with life leases, said he is "currently in the process of actively engaging in discussions and consultations with life leaseholders across the province."
"It is crucial for us to ensure appropriate protections are in place for Albertans," Nally said. "At present, life leases function as a contractual agreement between two parties, and in the event of any disputes, the resolution procedures are dependent on the legal system."
Noce said he wouldn't expect any changes the provincial government could consider to immediately or retroactively benefit people looking to change the process.
"If owners or consumers are genuinely concerned about life leases, their energy would be better spent on lobbying the government to put forward legislation to ultimately protect consumers of the future," he said. "This legislation will not be retroactive but to protect consumers of the future, and that, in my opinion, would be energy well spent."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chinese jets make 'dangerous and reckless' intercept of Canadian surveillance flight: Blair
A Canadian surveillance flight enforcing North Korea sanctions was intercepted by Chinese fighter jets on Monday, drawing criticism from Defence Minister Bill Blair.
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion.
'Even wars have rules': Trudeau calls on Hamas to free hostages, allow humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
Home resales fall by 1.9 per cent across Canada, new listings on the rise: RBC
Home resales fell by 1.9 per cent across Canada in September, the third month in a row that resale rates have dropped, according to a new report by RBC.
'Everything is protected': Israel opens 2,000-bed hospital in parking garage amid war
An underground parking garage at one of Israel’s biggest health-care centres has been transformed into a 2,000-bed hospital — a safe place to care for patients and wounded soldiers should a second front open in the north of the country.
B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Calgary
-
Alberta Review Board allows some freedoms for Airdrie man who killed mother
The Alberta Review Board says a young man who killed his mother because he thought she was possessed by Satan is allowed trips to Calgary.
-
Two killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border after swerving to avoid moose: RCMP
A man and a teenage girl died in a collision between an SUV and a cattle hauler near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Sunday night.
-
Calgary police tap public for assistance in finding sexual assault suspect
Calgary police are hoping you can help them identify their suspect in a sexual assault.
Saskatoon
-
'My own son is trans': Sask. Human Rights commissioner resigns over pronoun policy
A Saskatchewan human rights commissioner resigned on Monday over a controversial government bill that she describes as “an attack on the rights” of vulnerable children.
-
Sask. teachers threaten job action after negotiation 'impasse'
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers will vote on whether to authorize job action next week.
-
One person dead after being hit by train in Saskatoon
A person was killed Monday morning after being struck by a train while walking on the train tracks.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers threaten job action after negotiation 'impasse'
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers will vote on whether to authorize job action next week.
-
'My own son is trans': Sask. Human Rights commissioner resigns over pronoun policy
A Saskatchewan human rights commissioner resigned on Monday over a controversial government bill that she describes as “an attack on the rights” of vulnerable children.
-
Sask. legislators ready for marathon school pronoun debate
Legislators in Saskatchewan are gearing up for a marathon debate surrounding a controversial policy that would require parental consent before a youth could be referred to by a different pronoun at school.
Atlantic
-
'Such a magical place': Tour operator’s family connection to Sable Island makes for special sightseeing
Eight Nova Scotians woke before sunrise on a Wednesday morning to take an early-morning helicopter ride to a place only a small number of tourists have had the chance to experience.
-
More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia
Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties.
-
'Overwhelmingly confusing': Mixed reviews from wildfire victims to HRM report
The first of several reports on the Halifax wildfires that destroyed 151 homes is garnering mixed reviews from some of the victims.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who allegedly withheld HIV status from partner wanted: police
An Ontario man who allegedly failed to disclose his HIV status to a romantic partner is being sought by Toronto police and investigators believe there may be other victims
-
Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after an elderly woman was fatally struck by a turning dump truck in Midtown Toronto Monday morning.
-
'I had an urge to step on the gas': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack admits he entertained thought of attack in Toronto
During his third day on the stand, accused Nathaniel Veltman told the jury that on the evening of June 5, 2021 he drove to Toronto. 'I was entertaining the thought to committing an attack there in the future,' he said.
Montreal
-
Legault wants to turn Montreal's Olympic Stadium back into a 'positive symbol'
Premier Francois Legault believes it's time to stop seeing the Montreal Olympic Stadium as a negative symbol and wants to bring it back to its former glory, even though he knows the operation will be costly.
-
New study shows how dangerous falling can be for Montreal seniors
A new study shows just how deadly falling can be for seniors in Montreal, especially in winter.
-
Quebec coroner says more diligent police search could have saved life of Cree teen
A 16-year-old Cree girl might still be alive had police spent more than 10 minutes looking for her after she had fallen into a ditch, a Quebec coroner has found.
Ottawa
-
4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store
Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.
-
Teenager seriously injured after being struck by driver near Merivale High School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.
-
Man accused of going 252 km/h on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a Kingston man is facing several charges after an officer on Highway 401 caught him driving more than 2.5 times the speed limit.
Kitchener
-
End of GED testing in Canada leaves people with fewer options
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
-
Family and farming tradition showcased at North Dumfries plow match
The best in precision plowing was on display in North Dumfries Monday.
-
Kitchener council to vote on allowing fourplexes on residential lots
Kitchener and Guelph are both proposing new bylaws that would allow fourplexes to be built on residential land.
Northern Ontario
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
-
Three men fined $11K after shooting a moose from a boat in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Sudbury, Ont. man facing charges in fatal July crash on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is facing charges following a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont. this summer.
Winnipeg
-
Masks mandated for Manitoba health-care staff, optional for visitors
The province has released new guidance around masks use in hospitals and care homes, requiring staff to wear them and visitors to choose.
-
Judge dismisses Manitoba man's challenge of provincial homegrown cannabis ban
A Manitoba man's constitutional challenge of the province's ban on homegrown cannabis has been dismissed, but he says his legal battle is far from over.
-
Winnipeg court hears man was in psychosis when he killed parents, attacked nurse
Court has heard a man was experiencing psychosis and thought higher powers were telling him his relatives and a colleague were "contaminated by evil" the day he killed his parents and attacked a hospital nursing supervisor.
Vancouver
-
City of PoCo accepting donations for supplies after suspected school arson
The City of Port Coquitlam is accepting donations of cash and school supplies to help students and teachers impacted by a fire that destroyed an elementary school on the city's south side over the weekend.
-
Vancouver surgeon flies to Israel to help care for war wounded
While many are fleeing Israel, some are flying directly into the war zone – including an Israeli surgeon living in Vancouver.
-
B.C. to require flushing toilets at some construction sites
Porta-potties at major construction sites will soon be a thing of the past, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 33, arrested after crime spree in Langford, View Royal: RCMP
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges of theft, mischief and assault after allegedly leading the West Shore RCMP on a drunken crime spree through View Royal and Langford.
-
Nanaimo food bank sees 'unprecedented' need for volunteers amid rising demand
The Loaves and Fishes food bank in Nanaimo is seeing a dramatic increase in people needing food and a dramatic shortage of volunteers to get the food out the door.
-
Port Alberni sawmill fire deemed suspicious
A fire that tore through an abandoned sawmill in Port Alberni over the weekend has been deemed suspicious by investigators.