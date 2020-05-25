EDMONTON -- Some Sherwood Park youngins left the nest on Saturday, but not without a little bit of assistance.

Strathcona County Fire Department had to pull out the big ladder to help five goslings stuck on the fifth storey of the Chartwell Emerald Hills Retirement Residence on Eton Boulevard.

"The mom has been nesting in a planter on a resident's balcony for weeks," staff member Kimberly Lougheed told CTV News Edmonton.

"They hatched, but couldn't jump down to mom and dad."

Instead, the goslings became stranded on a ledge of the building.

The station commented that "adult geese are normally not really friendly but these two seemed to know what we were doing."

"The male stood silent within 6-8 feet of the (firefighters') position while the female was lying flat with her head in the grass and audibly upset. (Firefighters) initially thought the female may have been injured from a fall."

But, in video of the reunion between parents and kids, the goose quickly jumps up at the chirps of her little ones. She and the gander rush over, checking them over.

"I… cried numerous time at how awesome the fire department was," Lougheed said.

"Safe travels to their new home at the pond across the street."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett