The west Edmonton seniors home damaged in a fire in 2012 reopened Monday after an extensive renovation.

The provincial government spent $15.4 million on the the Canora Gardens facility in the area of 101 Avenue and 151 Street. The modern building has 98 self-contained suites with full in-suite washrooms, on-site laundry and parking, and new fire-suppression and safety systems.

“I’m honoured to help welcome seniors home to these modern, bright and affordable suites at Canora Gardens,” health minister Sarah Hoffman said. “Our government is proud to support a project that ensures they can stay in the community they love and enjoy their home in the years to come.”

The July 31 fire, which started on a stovetop, caused $1.5 million in damages. Nearly 100 people were evacuated and a 79-year-old woman died.