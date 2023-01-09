Seniors, parents in Alberta can apply for monthly assistance payments starting Jan. 18

Starting Jan. 18, Albertans 65 years and older who are not receiving the Alberta Seniors Benefit, as well as eligible parents with children under the age of 18, can apply online through the government portal or in person to receive $600 from the government.

The payments will be received in monthly instalments of $100.

To be eligible for the payments, the household must have a yearly income below $180,000.

Parents will receive a total of $600 for each dependent child under 18.

In order to apply for the payments online, Albertans must have a verified account on Alberta.ca.

Residents can apply for an account, or confirm whether their account is verified online.

The online portal to apply for payments will be available starting Jan. 18 on the same website, the government announced Monday morning.

In-person applications can be submitted at any Alberta registry agent, or through the 50 Alberta Supports offices located throughout the province.

Albertans who already receive regular monthly benefits through Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), Income Support, the Alberta Seniors Benefit, Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) as well as foster parents and Kinship Caregivers will automatically receive their first payment on Jan. 31 and do not need to sign up through the portal.

Payments will be received in the same format as the recipient’s regular monthly benefit.

They will also be treated as exempt income for AISH and Income Support recipients.

Recipients of these programs who are parents of children under the age of 18 can also apply online to receive $600 per child under the age of 18.