EDMONTON -- Edmonton City Council approved a motion to postpone an increase to seniors' transit passes for one year.

The motion, filed by Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Knack earlier this month, proposed freezing the cost for customers who had purchased the annual pass in 2019 for one year.

The price of a senior pass had increased from $136.50 to $374 on Feb. 1.

The pass is valid from April to April, and there were concerns that the 3,400 seniors who use it had very little time to come up with the extra money.

There were other Edmonton Transit Service fee changes approved in November 2019, including free annual passes for seniors with an income of less than $28,513. Several packages saw single-dollar increases and the youth age was reclassified as 24 years and younger, as opposed to 17.

