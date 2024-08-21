Sensory-friendly sports camp brings 'joy' of hockey to kids with autism

A sensory-friendly summer camp is helping more kids enjoy Canada's favourite sport.

On Wednesday, kids at the Stepping Stones to Hockey summer camp sharpened their skating skills on synthetic ice and practiced passing skills with outdoor floor hockey.

The program is offered by Children's Autism Services Edmonton (CASE), and aims to improve access to the sport for children with autism, who may not always have an opportunity to play in the community.

"Seeing the joy on their faces when they get included in the game is just a thrill," Terri Duncan, CASE executive director, said.

"All kids need the opportunity to be included in something so fundamentally Canadian … to be able to give them that chance just means a lot."

Duncan said the camp differs from other hockey camps because it includes training for the skills kids will need well before they ever play a game, such as putting on a helmet and learning to skate.

Nine-year-old Samuel Taekema has been part of the program since it started.

"He likes the Oilers and he wanted to play," his father Michael Taekema said. "He wanted to learn how to skate, and so we thought this was a perfect opportunity for him."

Michael said the artificial ice has made it easier for Samunel to learn on, because it's less slippery than a real ice rink.

"He's able to do a lot more because he's not as afraid of falling," he added. "He knows there's less fear and he knows that he's capable of doing it."

The program has been "amazing" for Samuel, Michael said, because he can play and socialize with kids like himself in a no-pressure environment.

"There's no judgement," Michael said. "They cheer each other on and they're encouraging to each other, and that's the thing you want to see."

The program is supported by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. In the past, funding for the program has come in part from select 50/50 ticket sales at Edmonton Oilers hockey games.

New this year, donations can be made directly to the Edmonton Oilers' Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.

"This program falls directly in our mandate … which is giving all kids the opportunity to learn the skills and play hockey," said Shawna Vogel, a director of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

"Participating in that Canadian sport, I think, is so important for all kids," Vogel added.

According to Children's Autism Services, around one in 50 children in Edmonton is diagnosed with autism.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa