

CTV News Edmonton





Shawn Hennessey has officially served his time for his role in the 2005 Mayerthorpe massacre that left four RCMP officers dead.

According to documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton, Hennessey’s manslaughter sentence expired Thursday.

Hennessey and his brother-in-law, Dennis Cheeseman pleaded guilty in 2009 to manslaughter for giving James Roszko a gun and a ride to his farm near Mayerthorpe in 2005.

At the time, four RCMP officers were guarding a Quonset hut on the property: Constables Peter Schiemann, Anthony Gordon, Brock Myrol and Leo Johnston.

Roszko ambushed and killed the officers, before killing himself.

Hennessey was sentenced to serve 10 years, four months and 15 days. He was granted full parole in May 2015.