EDMONTON -- Justice Paul Belzil will deliver the sentence for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif on Friday afternoon.

Crown lawyers are calling for a life sentence for the man who struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him repeatedly outside of a CFL game in 2017.

Sharif, 32, was found guilty in the attack on the officer as well as mowing down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van. He was convicted of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Sharif was asked during the hearing whether he wanted to make a statement before being sentenced.

Through an interpreter, Sharif simply said "no."

The final day of the hearing will take place Friday before a sentence is rendered at 2 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk and The Canadian Press