Wesley Vander Leeuw will be sentenced Friday.

He was found guilty of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child, luring and child pornography offences on Aug. 13.

At the sentencing hearing on Sept. 23, his defence lawyer proposed a three-year sentence. The Crown asked for five years.

Court of Queens Bench Justice Michael Lema is expected to hand down the sentence Friday at 8:45 a.m.

More details to come…