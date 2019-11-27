EDMONTON -- The so-called Whyte Avenue arsonist is scheduled to be sentenced today in Edmonton.

Malice Sutton, 23, pleaded guilty in August to arson with disregard for human life, possessing an explosive device, assault with a weapon and arson causing property damage to motor vehicles.

Sutton was captured on camera pouring gas on several vehicles along Whyte Avenue and setting them on fire on April 12.

He damaged 13 vehicles before two men put him under citizen arrest in a coffee shop.

The agreed statement of facts showed Sutton told police he was homeless, unemployed and "suffering from declining mental health."

Sutton was scheduled to undergo a psychiatric assessment prior to sentencing.

More details to come...