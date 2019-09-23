Wesley Vander Leeuw will be back in court Monday for a sentencing hearing. He was found guilty of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child and child pornography offences on Aug. 13.

The crown is asking for a five year sentence for all charges.

Vander Leeuw was arrested in January 2017 for offences in 2015 and 2016. He pleaded not guilty and his case went to trial in June 2019.

Police say they first received a tip in 2016, which prompted an undercover officer to create an online persona, "Shannon," to message Vander Leeuw.

The court has heard that when Vander Leeuw was arrested, more text conversations were discovered between the accused and an Alberta woman with children. That woman was arrested with regard to what was found and Vander Leeuw had additional charges laid against him.

