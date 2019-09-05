A sentencing hearing began on Thursday for the man convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the December 2015 killings of two Mac's clerks.

Colton Steinhauer was found guilty of the two murders in May with the jury recommending consecutive sentences, meaning Steinhauer would not be eligible for parole for 50 years.

The hearing is scheduled to last two days.

According to the Agreed Statement of Facts at trial, Steinhauer, Laylin Delorme and a 13-year-old boy entered the Mac’s at 32 Avenue and 82 Street with their faces covered. They beat up and robbed 35-year-old Karanpal Bhangu and Delorme then shot and killed him.

Fifteen minutes later, at the Mac’s at 61 Avenue and 108 Street, the three robbed and beat up Cenabre before Steinhauer shot him with the same 9mm semiautomatic pistol Delorme used in the first shooting.

Edmonton police checked surveillance video and began to search for the suspects. Officers found them in a 2003 Honda Element and a high speed chase ensued, ending in a crash on Whitemud Drive.

Steinhauer, Delorme and the minor were arrested. In the vehicle, police found bags full of cigarettes, lottery tickets, cash, along with the 9mm pistol and a knife.

Delorme was also convicted in the murders and is among four men charged with attempted murder after a severe assault at the Edmonton Institution on July 12, 2019.