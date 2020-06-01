Sentencing hearing for Edmonton woman convicted of manslaughter in death of toddler
Tasha Mack was convicted of manslaughter in the death of her then-boyfriend's 19-month-old in 2017.
EDMONTON -- A woman convicted of manslaughter in the death of a 19-month-old boy will be back in court on Monday for a sentencing hearing.
Tasha-Lee Mack was convicted in November 2019.
Anthony Joseph Raine was her then-boyfriend's son.The toddler's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.
Joey Crier was also convicted of manslaughter in a separate trial.
Court heard during Mack's trial that the boy suffered abuse before suffering a fatal blow to his head, and that he went from being a chunky, happy baby to being “skin and bones” in a matter of months.
In December 2019, the Crown filed an appeal of Mack's acquittal in the more serious charge of second-degree murder.
