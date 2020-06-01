EDMONTON -- A woman convicted of manslaughter in the death of a 19-month-old boy will be back in court on Monday for a sentencing hearing.

Tasha-Lee Mack was convicted in November 2019.

Anthony Joseph Raine was her then-boyfriend's son.The toddler's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.

Joey Crier was also convicted of manslaughter in a separate trial.

Court heard during Mack's trial that the boy suffered abuse before suffering a fatal blow to his head, and that he went from being a chunky, happy baby to being “skin and bones” in a matter of months.

In December 2019, the Crown filed an appeal of Mack's acquittal in the more serious charge of second-degree murder.

